Jan. 18: Week in Sports

Boys basketball:

If a rigorous preseason nonleague schedule was a test, Torrey Pines aced it.

The Falcons capped their preparation for Avocado League West play with a 57-54 victory over El Camino on Jan. 12, extending their winning streak to six games and improving their overall record for the season to 14-2.

Finn Sullivan scored 17 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Falcons.

Michael Pope and his twin brother Bryce each scored 11 points.

The victory followed a 92-68 victory over Poway two days earlier in which Bryce Pope led the Dons with 36 points.

Michael Pope had 17 points and nine assists and Sullivan added 10 points.

*****

Cathedral Catholic lost to Mission Bay 69-56 in a Western League game on Jan. 12 in which freshman Dons standouts Thomas Notarainni and Obinna Anyanwu combined for 41 points.

Notarainni scored 24 points and Anyanwu scored 17 points and had 20 rebounds.

The freshman duo also made their mark three days earlier in a 54-47 loss in a league game against La Jolla.

Anyanwu scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds and Notarainni scored seven points.

The Dons fell to 1-2 in league and 6-9 overall for the season.

Girls basketball:

Cathedral Catholic defeated San Diego 81-36 in an Eastern League game on Jan. 12.

Kaylee Stiffler scored 18 points to lead the Dons to their fourth straight victory. Angelina Rogue had 14 points and Mazatlan Harris added 12 points.

The victory followed a 61-41 league win against Mira Mesa three days earlier in which Stiffler led the Dons with 19 points.

Harris and Kaylee Goff each scored 11 points.

The Dons improved to 3-0 in league and 11-7 overall for the season.

*****

Torrey Pines defeated El Camino 52-30 in a nonleague game on Jan. 12.

Rachel Shen scored 23 points to lead the Falcons and Izzy Ascencio scored nine points and had 13 rebounds.

The victory followed a 53-48 nonleague victory against Rancho Bernardo three days earlier in which Shen led the Falcons with 21 points and sophomore Beryl Dannis scored eight points and had 11 rebounds.

The Falcons improved to 8-7 overall for the season.

*****

Santa Fe Christian defeated Christian of El Cajon 68-43 in a nonleague Martin Luther King tournament game on Jan. 13.

Emma Dudley scored 28 points and had 19 rebounds and nine shot blocks to lead the Eagles. Ashley Kowack scored 19 points and had 12 rebounds and Shannon Sanmillian added 10 points.

The victory followed a 47-45 win against Poway on Jan. 9 in which Dudley and Kowack each scored 18 points.

Dudley also had 15 rebounds and 14 shot blocks.

The Eagles improved to 11-2 overall for the season.

Girls soccer:

Torrey Pines pushed its unbeaten run to start the season to 13 games as the Falcons played San Marcos to a 0-0 tie in a nonleague game on Jan. 13.

The Falcons two days earlier defeated Granite Hills 3-0 in a nonleague game.

Tatum Lenain led the Falcons with two goals and one assist and Joran Rowell had one goal and one helper.

The Falcons improved to 11-0-2 overall for the season.

*****

Cathedral Catholic defeated Canyon Crest Academy 2-1 in a nonleague game on Jan. 12.

Megan Janikowski and Veronica Martinez de Pinillos each scored one goal to lead the Dons. Sophia Aragon and Marie Temprendola each had one assist.

The Dons two days earlier played West Hills to 1-1 tie on Jan. 10.

Madison Smith scored the Dons’ only goal off an assist from Emali Mackinnon.

The Dons improved to 6-2-3 overall for the season.

*****

La Costa Canyon defeated Rancho Bernardo 1-0 in a nonleague game on Jan. 11.

Liliana Medrano scored the game’s only goal off an an assist from Gracey Walke.

The Mavericks improved to 2-3-4 overall for the season.