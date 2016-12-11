Rancho Santa Fe Attack B98 Academy team wins SCDSL Championship

The RSF Attack B98 Academy Soccer team, coached by Malcolm Tovey, is the champion of the Southern California Development Soccer League for 2016.

The SCDSL is one of the most competitive soccer leagues in the country, drawing top teams from Los Angeles, Ventura County, Orange County, and San Diego. The Attack team, comprised of boys born in 1998 and 1999, claimed the title in the league's highest and most competitive division.

Many of the team's athletes have made verbal commitments to play college soccer. Forward Jon Sabouri, SDA class of 2017, has recently committed to UCSD. Goalkeeper Chris Gustini, CCHS class of 2017, has committed to play at Cal Berkeley. Many other players are deciding between multiple offers from college soccer coaches.

More information about RSF Attack college recruiting can be found at www.AttackRecruiting.com”