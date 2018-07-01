Torrey Pines High School graduates play in Adrenaline All-American game

Adrenaline Lacrosse created the All-American game as a chance to not only highlight the top western players, but to offer thanks for what they have done to grow the game, according to the Adrenaline All American website.

The top 40 female lacrosse players from the entire west were selected by the Adrenaline Evaluation Team for this prestigious honor and competitive game that was recently played at the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

Torrey Pines High School varsity lacrosse players, and recent graduates, Kelli McKinnon, Bailee Monjazeb and Sophia LeRose were selected and played on the South team. The South team defeated the North 9-7, with Mckinnon scoring 2 goals and 1 assist, Monjazeb with 1 goal, and LeRose with 6 saves in goal.