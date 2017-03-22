Patrons of the Prado presents ‘The Gown Event’

Patrons of the Prado held an afternoon of fashion March 17 at “The Gown Event,” held at Neiman Marcus. The event included a champagne reception, hors d’oeuvres and a fashion presentation. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the “Bucks4Buses” program, which “provides funding for transportation and educational program support to provide a rich Balboa Park experience for underserved school children in San Diego County.” For more on Patrons of the Prado and its July 8 Masterpiece Gala 2017: Noche de Sueños - Night of Dreams, visit www.patronsoftheprado.org.