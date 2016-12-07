Holiday Fantasia benefits Childhelp

Childhelp held its 30th Annual Holiday Fantasia event Dec. 3 at the Del Mar Country Club. Greater San Diego Chapter of Childhelp raises funds for abused and at-risk youth with its holiday fundraiser. Emceed by Childhelp Celebrity Ambassador Jen Lilley, the holiday luncheon featured boutique shopping, a fashion show presented by Gretchen Productions, silent and live auctions, and more. The prestigious “For the Love of A Child” award was presented to Mary and Gordon Ceresino. For more information, visit www.childhelp.org.