A variety of upcoming events, classes offered at Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center

Resource and Referral Service: Available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seniors and their family members can speak with a staff member and receive valuable information to address a wide variety of needs. For assistance, or to schedule an appointment, please call the Senior Center (858) 756-3041.

The Secret to Better Health?...It’s in Your Mouth! – Weston Spencer, DDS, maintains dental practices in both La Jolla and Rancho Santa Fe. On Friday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m., Dr. Spencer will highlight the major role your mouth plays in overall health and discuss the recent trends and myths regarding your dental health. Please call (858) 756-3041 to reserve your space.

Staying Fit While You Sit – It is no surprise to hear how frequently sitting results in harmful effects on our health. On Friday, Jan. 27, at 2 p.m., Catherine Sundsmo, M.D., will discuss tips for being active during hours of sitting and how to sneak in a few minutes of exercise every day to promote overall physical and mental health. Dr. Sundsmo is Board Certified in Family Medicine. Please call (858) 756-3041 to reserve your space.

Books, Blockbusters, & the Year We Had – Professor Garrett Chaffin-Quiray will engage participants in a review and discussion of influential movies and books from 1946, 1953, 1965, 1973, 1984, and 1999. Each session will focus on one year in the categories of Oscar Winner, Box Office Winner, New York Times Fiction Bestseller, and Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. Bring your thoughts and memories to share. Class meets the following Fridays at 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: 2/3, 3/3, 4/7, 5/12, 6/2, and 7/7.

Guided Group Meditation – Get your week off to a great start by enjoying a 30-minute guided group meditation followed by an optional discussion. Join Chopra Center Certified instructor, Lizzy Weiss, Monday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and learn to reduce stress and enhance well-being. If weather permits, meditation will take place in the Senior Center garden. Please bring a jacket or blanket to ensure your comfort during your meditation practice.

Art History Video Lecture – Enjoy an art history video lecture from the Great Courses Teaching Company hosted by Jan Lyon. This class meets on the following Mondays from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: 1/16, 1/30, 2/27, 3/13, 3/27, and 4/10.

Classical Music Appreciation – Instructor Randy Malin leads this class featuring classical music composers and the music that has endured through the ages. Join Randy for a little history, a little biography, and a lot of music! This class meets on the following Mondays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: 1/23, 2/6, 2/13, and 4/24.

Balance & Fall Prevention Fitness Class – Tuesday afternoons from 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and Wednesday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., licensed physical therapist, Cathy Boppert, leads the class in performing practical and useful exercises to improve balance, strengthen muscles, and help prevent falls. The cost for each class is $10 paid to the instructor.

Acting Class with Monty Silverstone – Instructor Monty Silverstone will conduct six weekly classes teaching students about monologues, scene study, and cold reading from scripts. Monty is an accomplished actor and father of Hollywood actress Alicia Silverstone. Please call (858) 759-7881 for more information.

Oil Painting Class – Create beautiful works of art using your favorite photos – from portraits to landscapes. Instructor, Lynne Zimet, provides step-by-step demonstrations using various techniques. All levels are welcome. There is a $10 fee per class paid to the instructor. Students are responsible for purchasing their own supplies. Please call for current class schedule.