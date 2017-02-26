Classes on acting, Shakespeare, art history music and more offered at Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center

Resource and Referral Service - Available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Seniors and their family members can speak with a staff member and receive valuable information to address a wide variety of needs. For assistance, or to schedule an appointment, please call the Senior Center (858) 756-3041.

In Balance – The brilliance of our balance systems will be explained in layman’s terms. This course will highlight what you need to know about how balance works, the basic anatomy and physiology, and practical implications for avoiding slips, trips, and falls. Join us on Friday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m., for this informative presentation by Jesse Madera, Licensed Occupational Therapist with Mission Home Health.

Acting Class with Monty Silverstone – Instructor Monty Silverstone will conduct six weekly classes beginning Saturday, Feb. 25 through Saturday, April 1, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. He will teach students about monologues, scene study, and cold reading from scripts. Monty is an accomplished actor and father of Hollywood actress Alicia Silverstone. Please call (858) 759-7881 for more information.

Books, Blockbusters, & the Year We Had – Professor Garrett Chaffin-Quiray will engage participants in a review and discussion of influential movies and books from 1953, 1965, 1973, 1984, and 1999. Each session will focus on one year in the categories of Oscar Winner, Box Office Winner, New York Times Fiction Bestseller, and Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. Bring your thoughts and memories to share! Class meets the following Fridays at 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: 3/3, 4/7, 5/12, 6/2, and 7/7.

Shakespeare in Love: Screenwriting and the Art of Storytelling – New 4-session series! Wednesday March 8, 15, 22 and 29, at 2 p.m. Don Castro, Ph.D., will lead this exciting exploration of the screenplay as literature. Class discussions will include screenplay and the art of storytelling, storytelling and the nature of play, formatting the screenplay, and much more. Reservations are not required.

A Brilliant Home: Interior Decorating for Optimal Memory – Tap into your creativity and learn to design a home environment for optimal memory! This 1.5-hour workshop on Friday, March 10, at 2 p.m., will introduce ways to make simple modifications to your living space that stimulate the senses. Participants will leave with a workbook and the tools to apply their new skills at home. This class is presented by Lisa Randall, M.S., and Annemarie Brennan, interior designer. There is a $30 class fee paid to the instructors.

Guided Group Meditation – Get your week off to a great start by enjoying a 30-minute guided group meditation followed by an optional discussion. Join Chopra Center Certified instructor, Lizzy Weiss, Monday mornings from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and learn to reduce stress and enhance well-being. If weather permits, meditation will take place in the Senior Center garden. Please bring a jacket or blanket to ensure your comfort during your meditation practice.

Art History Video Lecture – Enjoy an art history video lecture from the Great Courses Teaching Company hosted by Jan Lyon. This class meets on the following Mondays from 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.: 2/27, 3/13, 3/27, and 4/10.

Classical Music Appreciation – Instructor Randy Malin leads this class featuring classical music composers and the music that has endured through the ages. Join Randy for a little history, a little biography, and a lot of music! This class meets on the following Mondays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: 4/24, 5/8, and 5/22.

Balance & Fall Prevention Fitness Class – Tuesday afternoons from 1:45 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and Wednesday mornings from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., licensed physical therapist, Cathy Boppert, leads the class in performing practical and useful exercises to improve balance, strengthen muscles, and help prevent falls. The cost for each class is $10 paid to the instructor.

Oil Painting Class – Create beautiful works of art using your favorite photos – from portraits to landscapes. Instructor, Lynne Zimet, provides step-by-step demonstrations using various techniques. All levels are welcome. There is a $10 fee per class paid to the instructor. Students are responsible for purchasing their own supplies. Class meets each Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.