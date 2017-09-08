Rancho Santa Fe Girl Scouts change lives, earn Gold Award

Girl Scouts Nicolette Bahr and Brittany Black of Rancho Santa Fe have earned the Girl Scout Gold Award — the organization’s highest honor — for creating meaningful, sustainable change in the world around them. Just five percent of Girl Scouts nationwide achieve this level of recognition.

For her Gold Award project, Nicolette mentored students from underserved communities. She trained them in multi-media skills to give them a positive outlet for their ideas and feelings, and prepare them for high school, college and work environments. The daughter of Lisa Komoroczy and David Bahr, Nicolette started Girl Scouts in kindergarten. As a member of Troop 1106, she earned her Girl Scout Bronze and Silver Awards, the highest honors available to Girl Scout Juniors and Cadettes, respectively. Nicolette graduated from Torrey Pines High School in June, and is now a freshman at UC Santa Barbara majoring in economics and accounting major.

Brittany’s project focused on youth literacy. Drawing on her passion for teaching, she established a tutoring program for students falling behind in school. She led a team that tailored its instruction style to each child, providing participants with the support they needed to tackle reading and homework challenges. Brittany — who was a Girl Scout for eight years in Troop 1156, and is the daughter of Lorraine and Bill Black — earned her Bronze and Silver Awards. Brittany is currently attending UC Davis, majoring in human development. She is a graduate of Torrey Pines High School, where she was an award-winning captain of the varsity cross country and track and field teams. Brittany volunteers for Best Buddies International, a nonprofit which pairs mentors with individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

Nicolette and Brittany are among 55 Girl Scouts in San Diego who earned the Gold Award this year and were honored during a recent ceremony.

Girl Scouting’s highest award recognizes young women for outstanding leadership and commitment to taking action in their community and around the world. The Gold Award is the most current in a series of Girl Scout honors — starting with the Golden Eaglet of Merit in 1916 and including the Curved Bar and First Class — that have acknowledged the power behind each recipient’s dedication to empowering and bettering herself, and making the world a better place for others.