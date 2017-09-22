48th annual Dia del Sol luncheon to be held Oct. 18

The Beach & Country Guild is in final preparations for its 48th annual Dia del Sol luncheon, “Moulin Rouge.” The event will be held at the luxurious Fairmont Grand Del Mar on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The day’s festivities will begin with a silent auction, offering items in categories including Home & Garden, Children & Pets, Dining & Entertainment, Beauty & Fitness, Sport & Entertainment, and Great Escapes. Following the silent auction, guests are welcomed into the main ballroom, where the remainder of the day will be led by Mistress of Ceremonies Kimberly Hunt, an award-winning journalist and ABC 10News anchor.

Proceeds from the event benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego (ucpsd.org).

In the ballroom, guests will enjoy a live auction, which includes such items as:

<bullet> A one week stay at a luxury private residence in Thailand

<bullet> A private jet escape to Napa with a tour and luncheon at Joseph Phelps Winery

<bullet> A getaway for nine on a private Cessna Citation jet

<bullet> A cocktail soirée for 20 catered by Panache Productions

A children’s fashion show starring children of all abilities will warm the hearts of guests and is always the highlight of Dia del Sol. This year’s models range in age from 3 to teen, and whose use of walker or wheelchair never impedes their triumphant spirit on the runway. The program will also include two guest speakers, Markiel Elliott, 15, and Ariam Ramirez, 4, who will be demonstrating their own dedicated communication system using an iPad tablet with Proloquo2Go software.

The day’s grand finale is a ready-to-wear women’s and men’s fall runway show, presented this year by first-time fashion partner Fashion Valley, and produced by veteran stylist Pam Wilson of Pam Wilson Productions.

A gourmet lunch will be served to guests, courtesy of the Fairmont Grand Del Mar.

For tickets and more information, visit beachandcountry.org