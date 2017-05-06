Officer Involved Shooting in the Carmel Valley Neighborhood

On Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 3:27 a.m., the San Diego Police Department Communications Center received a 911 call requesting that officers check the welfare of a 15-year- old male juvenile standing in front of Torrey Pines High School (3710 Del Mar Heights Road). The caller stated the juvenile had no weapons.

Upon arriving at the school, the first two officers located a male juvenile in the front parking lot of the school. As the officers got out of their patrol cars to contact the male, the male pulled a handgun that was concealed in his waistband and pointed it at one of the officers. Both officers drew their weapons while repeatedly giving the male commands to drop his handgun. The subject refused to comply. Instead, he continued to point the handgun at the one officer and then began walking towards the same officer. The officers gave additional commands to the male to drop the handgun and the subject again refused to comply. Fearing for their safety, both officers fired their weapons at the male striking him numerous times.

Both officers immediately began rendering first aid and summoned paramedics. The male was transported by paramedics to Scripps La Jolla Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The preliminary investigation indicates the original reporting party was in fact the decedent. The handgun used by the male has been identified as a semi-automatic BB air pistol.

The decedent has been identified as a 15-year- old student at Torrey Pines High School. He lives in the neighborhood. The decedent’s name will not be released due to his age.

The involved officers are a twenty eight year veteran and a four year veteran of the San Diego Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.