TPHS Robotics Team #3647 Millennium Falcons wraps up stellar year

Torrey Pines High School’s Robotics Team #3647 Millennium Falcons finished up with their strongest year to date. Headed by senior Team Captain Nicole Martindale, the team finished #1 overall out of 66 teams, as well as Alliance Captain at the San Diego Regionals presented by Qualcomm, held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds in March.

Eliminated in the first round of playoffs due to an untimely rope snap, literally at the last second, they nonetheless earned an invitation to the 2017 FIRST Robotics Championships in Houston, Texas in April. The team performed well enough to qualify for the playoffs and advanced through quarterfinals into the semifinal round of their division where their alliance was eventually defeated.

Nicole was assisted by a whole team of talented student/engineers and they look poised for future success as the team primarily consists of underclassmen. Millennium Falcon Team Captains next year will be Surya Madhan and Derek Rusher. Go Falcons!

— Jonathan Tator is a TPHS math teacher and Robotics Team advisor