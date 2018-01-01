Part 2: 2017 Rancho Santa Fe Year in Review

Below is Part 2 of the 2017 Rancho Santa Fe Year in Review, which covers the second six months of the year.

July

-The 36th annual Fourth of July Parade hits the streets of Rancho Santa Fe.

-The San Dieguito Union High School District continued to face questions on how it plans to address the issue of the ATP portables. In August, the board found a solution by moving the program into three classrooms at La Costa Canyon High School. The district also formed a Special Education Task Force to engage in a long-term strategic planning process for special education services.

-Rancho Santa Fe was treated to seven happy and heartwarming pop-up art installations throughout the summer. The mystery artist, who claims, in fact, not to be an artist at all, said he was hoping to share messages of love, hope, peace and empathy with the community.

“The art was a simple gesture of gratitude and thankfulness and meant as a give back to the community I live in every day,” the artist said. “Hope, love, peace, empathy and happiness are the guiding themes to each piece.”

One of the artist’s works was inspired by a dying Canary Island Palm Tree on El Apajo—he created a girl made of willow hugging the tree.The tree’s heart was made of grape vines that slowly pulsated until the last day of the sculpture when the light when out for the entire night.

By fall, long after the pop-up art had gone, the dead tree had been removed.

-A SDG&E infrastructure upgrade project began in July, making improvements to the substation on Via de Santa Fe and bringing new poles, wires, connections and transformers. A total of 120 wooden poles will be replaced with fire-resistant steel poles, bringing the transmission lines from 4 kV to 12 kV. Phase one of the work was expected to be complete by December and phase two is expected to begin in January 2018 and take 11 months, completing in November 2018.

-The RSF School District board approved the renewal of a policy on continued enrollment of children whose parents are temporarily not residing in the district.

The policy was adopted by the board in 2008 to address a very limited exception to the rule set forth by the California Legislature that only parents or legal guardians who actually reside in the district may enroll their children in the district. The policy provides a limited exception during the period when the parent or guardian will be temporarily residing outside the district due to renovation or construction work, provided the resident had lived in the district for at least three years.

In July, board member Scott Kahn made an announcement about his own residency status — he has been a permanent resident of Rancho Santa Fe for six years and he recently purchased land in Rancho Santa Fe to build a new home. He had been renting but the rental property was sold and he was unable to find a suitable living arrangement in the district. As a result, Kahn will be living temporarily outside the district for seven to 10 months while his new home is built and plans to immediately move in once construction is completed.

August

-The RSF Association approved a 4,466-square-foot building on the vacant lot on El Tordo and La Granada that will serve as the home of the new and expanded Rancho Santa Fe Pharmacy. The pharmacy will move across the street to the new building next to Rancho Santa Fe Flowers and Gifts.

“It completely enhances the intersection,” said architect Allard Jansen, noting that the building will feature a shaded arcade, tiled alcoves along the La Granada frontage and 12 rooftop parking spaces.

-Ponsaty’s restaurant in the village closed on Aug. 13 and re-opened days later as Nick & G’s, with a revamped menu and freshened-up look.

-The first residential parcel at the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe was sold to RSF resident LaDonna Monsees for $4.5 million. Monsees has lived in Rancho Santa Fe for 17 years and has a vested interest in the community, serving as the chair of the Rancho Santa Fe Association’s Village Revitalization Task Force. Moses aims to develop the three casitas on the 1.88-acre property into step-down housing. She also plans to expand the walking path on La Gracia and underground two unsightly power poles on the street.

-Director Mike Licosati resigned from the RSF Association board after moving full-time into his family’s new home in Solana Beach. Licosati had served on the board since 2014.

-Rancho Santa Fe’s Secret Car Club Saturday meet-ups were discontinued. The popular club, which was not truly a secret, brought classic cars and people together in the village on weekend mornings.

“Watching the group this past Saturday I found that the ‘feel’ of the group has changed. A number of the cars showing up are not members of the group and the close knit social feel has disappeared,” wrote founder Chris Erickson. “I have decided after several discussions to discontinue the Saturday meets in Rancho Santa Fe. Indefinitely.”

A new group, Rancho Santa Fe Cars and Coffee took over in the village in the fall, gathering every Saturday morning although there have been some complaints about the new group.

-RSF School District board approved a strategic plan for the arts after a year of reflection to determine the best path for visual and performing arts at R. Roger Rowe School

-The descendents of early Rancho Santa Fe settler Juan Maria Osuna returned to the Osuna Ranch to relive a 181-year-old chapter in their family’s heritage. Nate Larson, whose fourth great-grandfather was Osuna, brought his grandmother Marie Lawson to the ranch for her 95th birthday on Aug. 12—Lawson’s mother Frances Osuna was born in the Osuna Adobe in 1903.

- Palma de la Reina, the final piece of the Whispering Palms master plan drafted back in 1962 opens. The mixed-use project on Cancha de Golf includes 54 apartments and retail and commercial tenants. In 2018, the center is set to welcome Cappuccino, an Italian coffee house with a gourmet convenient market from the owners of the village’s Rancho Santa Fe Bistro.

September

-More than 60 rescued dogs and cats from Texas arrive at Helen Woodward Animal Center to make room at Houston shelters for animals displaced during Hurricane Harvey

-Marti Ritto resigned from the RSF School board after serving on the board for seven years. The board elected to fill Ritto’s vacancy through an appointment process rather than a special election.

-The new Earl Warren Middle School opens in Solana Beach.