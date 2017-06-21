Santa Fe Irrigation District honors ‘Be Water Smart’ poster contest winners

On June 15, the Santa Fe Irrigation District Board of Directors recognized the top three winners for the Santa Fe Irrigation District’s “Be Water Smart” Water Awareness Poster Contest. The annual poster contest is open to all fourth graders in the district’s service area.

This year’s winners are: First place, Isabella Costa from Santa Fe Christian; Second place, Isabel Bartolo from R. Roger Rowe Elementary School; Third place, Catherine Camberos from Solana Santa Fe Elementary School. The winning posters will be featured for a month in the 2018 North County Water Agencies calendar. The district recognized all the winners with gift certificates and a personalized water bottle at the Board of Directors’ meeting.

The “Be Water Smart” poster contest began in 1993, and since then, over 5,400 children from the Santa Fe Irrigation District service area have participated in the Water Awareness Poster Contest.