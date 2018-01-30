Santa Fe Irrigation District receives national award in financial reporting

Courtesy Santa Fe Irrigation District logo Santa Fe Irrigation District logo (Courtesy)

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) presented the Santa Fe Irrigation District (SFID) the GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its eighth year successively, according to a press release.

The Budget Presentation Award is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by the SFID and its management.

“To be recognized with this award even once reflects the commitment that we have made to fiscal responsibility and good governance.” said SFID General Manager Michael Bardin, “However, to have received this award for eight consecutive years shows the district’s ongoing transparency and service to our customers in a way which we can all be proud.”

A Certificate of Recognition for the Budget Presentation has also been awarded to the SFID’s Administrative Services Manager, Jeanne L. Deaver, for her responsibility in preparing the award-winning document.

The Santa Fe Irrigation District provides water to residents and businesses in Solana Beach, Rancho Santa Fe and Fairbanks Ranch.

The GFOA program was established in 1945 to encourage and assist state and local governments to go beyond the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles to prepare comprehensive financial reports that motion the spirit of transparency and full disclosure, and to recognize individual governments that succeed in achieving that goal. The GFOA’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Awards Program is the only national awards program in governmental budgeting.The GFOA is a major professional association serving the needs of nearly 19,000 appointed and elected state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners throughout North America.