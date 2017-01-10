Rancho Santa Fe Association plans rules, form for new voters

The Rancho Santa Fe Association has developed rules and a verification form for new voters now that the Association no longer has a registration process. According to RSF Association President Fred Wasserman, the process is meant to verify who is an eligible and entitled voter, but will not impact anyone who has already registered to vote in the Covenant.

Wasserman, RSF Association Director Allen Finkelson and outside counsel spent the last several months working on the new set of rules and a form to go along with them. The documents will be posted on the Association bulletin board and on the website, and there will be a 30-day comment period before they are finalized.

“Comments will be greatly appreciated because, while we’ve done a lot of due diligence on this, there might be something that we’ve missed,” Wasserman said.

Finkelson said during the process of soliciting comments on the amended articles and bylaws last year, a lot of members were concerned that without the registration process the Association wouldn’t have any verification.

Finkelson said while any member is entitled to vote without registration, the election inspector won’t count someone’s vote unless they filled out a verification form. The rules are really for people who haven’t ever registered to vote, new owners or those who request a change of status — it will not impact those whose signatures are already on file.

“This is really trying to be responsive to the comments we got from the membership during the long period of review of the articles and bylaws, to have at least some minimal verification form,” Finkelson said.

This is the first year the Association will be doing this, Wasserman said. The Association plans to first address those who never registered to vote under the old system, an estimated 300 people. Those people will receive a verification form and a call from the Association to get them into the database as entitled to vote. Every escrow company will have the verification form and it will be part of the escrow process, Wasserman said.