Vincent J. Bartolotta Jr. named 2018 Nice Guys President for 2018

Rancho Santa Fe resident Vincent J. Bartolotta Jr., managing partner of Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire LLP, has been installed as the President of The Nice Guys Organization of San Diego for 2018. Bartolotta has been a member of the Nice Guys for more than two decades.
Bartolotta is a founding partner of Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire. On Oct.1, 1978, Bartolotta joined forces with Michael Thorsnes to establish Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire, recognized as one of California’s premier litigation firms, specializing in plaintiffs’ litigation with an emphasis in major injury cases, business disputes and condemnation, and major injury cases.
The Nice Guys have been a part of San Diego since 1979, helping local families and individuals who, through no fault of their own, have fallen on tough times. The goal of the organization is to get people back on their feet and self-sufficient. Since it first began in 1979, Nice Guys donations have been in excess of $18 million for families and individuals in San Diego County.There is no overhead, no offices, and no paid staff. The 140-plus Nice Guys donate their time and labor to help the less fortunate. It is through their tireless support, generous donations, leadership, and dedication to making life better for those in need that the Nice Guys organization has continued to flourish.
Bartolotta’s numerous contributions to community and charitable activities include Past President of Rancho Santa Fe Youth; member and Chairman of the Board of Directors of St. Vincent de Paul Village; member of the American Ireland Fund, San Diego Chapter; member of the Century Club; member of the Board of Directors of the Nice Guys, as its President elect.Bartolotta and his wife, Judy, are parents of four sons. He remains an active soccer player and golfer.
Visit www.sdniceguys.com