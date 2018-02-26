Vincent J. Bartolotta Jr. named 2018 Nice Guys President for 2018

The Nice Guys have been a part of San Diego since 1979, helping local families and individuals who, through no fault of their own, have fallen on tough times. The goal of the organization is to get people back on their feet and self-sufficient. Since it first began in 1979, Nice Guys donations have been in excess of $18 million for families and individuals in San Diego County.There is no overhead, no offices, and no paid staff. The 140-plus Nice Guys donate their time and labor to help the less fortunate. It is through their tireless support, generous donations, leadership, and dedication to making life better for those in need that the Nice Guys organization has continued to flourish.