Special meeting on Villas of Rancho Santa Fe development to be held Sept. 25

The Rancho Santa Fe Association Covenant Design Review Committee will be holding a special meeting to review the Covenant modification for the Villas of Rancho Santa Fe on Tuesday, Sept. 25. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club.

The Villas at Rancho Santa Fe, known in the past as the Quantum Villas project, is a development proposal to build senior housing units on a 39.4 acre parcel on Paseo Delicias/Del Dios Highway near El Camino Del Norte. In 2011, the RSF Association denied a Covenant modification for a previous version of the project.

To be considered, a Covenant modification requires 66 percent of the vote from surrounding property owners.

For any comments, concerns, or questions regarding the application, contact Building Commissioner Tom Farrar at (858) 756-1174 or Tom@RSFAssociation.org.