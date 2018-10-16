Trick or treat in Rancho Santa Fe Village Oct. 26

Rancho Santa Fe Village merchants will welcome trick or treaters for the annual Halloween celebration on Friday, Oct. 26 from 3-5 p.m. The annual Rancho Santa Fe Association event also includes a pumpkin patch on the village green.

The community event will coincide with the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe’s Halloween Extravaganza. Get spooked by the cast of the Inn’s “The Wizard of RSF” will be held on Thursday, Oct. 25 and Friday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-10 p.m.