Rancho Santa Fe Village commercial project in discussions

Story poles and a rendering of a new village development have sprouted up on the corner of La Granada and El Tordo in the RSF village.

The proposed plan for the vacant lot next to Rancho Santa Fe Flowers and Gifts is a single-story, commercial, retail and office building, with 10 to 11 rooftop parking spaces. The building, designed in the Lilian Rice style with archways and decorative tile enhancements, is a potential new home for an enhanced Rancho Santa Fe Pharmacy featuring a “spirit shop” with some basic groceries.

The project is currently going through the Covenant Design Review Committee process and was before the group on May 2 for another round of discussion.