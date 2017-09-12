Rancho Santa Fe resident wins at the Saddlebred World Championship Horse Show

Last month, Rancho Santa Fe resident Victoria Walz went undefeated at the prestigious World’s Championship Horse Show for American Saddlebred Horses and Riders held in Louisville, Kentucky. This horse show crowns World Champion Saddlebreds in various performance and equitation divisions.

Walz won World Championships not only in a performance division but also in the Saddle Seat equitation division. Walz, riding her American Saddlebred horse, “Jett Rink,” won the 3-Gaited Show Pleasure World Grand Championship and qualifier for Riders 14 -17 years of age. She had a great ride on “Rufus” and out-showed the other riders in this class to win the Tricolor World Championship ribbon and Garland of Roses.

Walz also took home the Tricolor Championship ribbon and Rose Garland in the Saddle Seat Equitation division. She is the first rider from California to ever win the Saddle Seat Equitation World Grand Championship for Riders 14 – 17. Her equitation pattern was flawless and her rail work was exceptional. She also won the Saddle Seat Equitation World Championship for 17-year-old riders.

Walz is the 18-year-old daughter of Roberto and Minerva Walz from Rancho Santa Fe. She recently graduated from The Grauer School in Encinitas.

This fall, Walz is concentrating on the upcoming Morgan World Championships as well as the Saddle Seat Medal Finals. Walz’s Saddle Seat Equitation Morgan, “King Lehr’s Friar Tuck,” is trained at Eric Antman’s and Austin Eversman’s Majestic Farms, which is located in San Marcos. She is instructed at Majestic Farms by Anne Speck. This group is preparing Walz and “Tuck” for the Morgan World Championships next month in Oklahoma City. Walz and her “western” Morgan, “Knolltops Heir Apparent,” are being readied also for the Morgan Grand Nationals at Tom Tornatore’s and Darcy Attig’s River Run Farm in Lakeside as well. Walz won several classes and championships with these two horses last year at the Morgan Grand Nationals and now is working toward even better results in 2017.

