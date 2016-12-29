Three-vehicle accident on Del Dios Highway sends two to hospital

On Thursday, Dec. 29, firefighters from the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District responded to the call of a traffic collision on Del Dios Highway near Camino de Estrella.

Upon arrival they found two sedans and a minivan had collided, sending one of the sedans approximately 15 feet down an embankment. Firefighters worked quickly to assess the occupants of the vehicles and began treating those who were injured. Two people were transported by ambulance to Palomar Medical Center, one as a major trauma and the other as a mild trauma.

California Highway Patrol shut down Del Dios Highway in both directions while the patients were being treated until the scene was cleared. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

