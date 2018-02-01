Three injured in traffic collision in 4S Ranch

On Thursday, Feb. 1, at 10:05 a.m., firefighters received a report of a traffic collision at the intersection of Camino San Bernardo and Dove Canyon Road in 4S Ranch, according to a Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District press release.

When they arrived on scene they found a car and pick-up truck with a trailer had collided and the trailer had flipped over, spilling gravel on the roadway. The driver of the truck and the passenger of the car were both out of the vehicles but the driver of the car was pinned. Firefighters worked quickly to extricate him.

The occupants of the car were transported to Palomar Medical Center (PMC) with critical injuries. The driver of the truck was transported to PMC with moderate injuries. The intersection was closed for approximately an hour and a half while crews removed debris from the roadway. California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the collision.