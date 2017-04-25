Rollover traffic collision sends two to hospital

On Tuesday, April 25, at 7:20 a.m., firefighters from the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District responded to the report of a traffic collision on Del Dios Highway west of the Lake Hodges Dam, according to a press release from the RSF Fire Protection District. When they arrived on scene, firefighters found one vehicle had rolled over and gone off the road. The driver and one passenger were able to get out of the car and were transported to the hospital via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

One-way traffic control was in effect while crews attended to the patients and worked to clear the scene. California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident, the press release said.