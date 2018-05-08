Traffic accident involving bus and pick-up truck occurs on Del Dios Highway

On Sunday, May 6, at 7:50 a.m., firefighters from the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District were dispatched to a report of a traffic accident at the intersection of Del Dios Highway and Elm Street, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, fire crews found a North County Transit bus (NCTD) and a pick-up truck involved in the collision. Firefighters immediately began assessing the occupants for injuries and determined that there were three potential patients. One patient with moderate injuries was transported to Palomar Medical Center. Two other patients with minor injuries declined medical treatment or transportation and were released on scene.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.