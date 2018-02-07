TPHS Scholarship Fund application process begins Feb. 9

Torrey Pines High School Scholarship Fund applications will be accepted for the 2018 scholarships beginning on Friday, Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. TPHS Scholarship Fund celebrates over 30 years of giving through its mission to recognize Torrey Pines High School seniors for their achievements and future promise.

On March 1, 2018 at midnight, the month-long application portal will close. All prospective TPHS students who have completed the application will be considered for the scholarships available. The online application found at www.tphssf.org,includes an essay, teacher recommendations and a description of extra curricular activities. A minimum 2.5 GPA is required of all applicants.

Applicants are judged anonymously on the basis of an essay and a statement of their extracurricular activities. Then finalists are chosen and invited to an interview.The scholarships recognize student's involvement in a diversity of activities and interests, including employment. Scholarships are one-time grants generally ranging from $500 to $1,000, made payable to the student after graduation. The money may be used to offset any post-secondary education costs: tuition, books,laptop computer, etc. There are scholarships earmarked for students with financial need or other donor-specified criteria and many are memorial scholarships.