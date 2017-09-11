Five top lawyers of Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire LLP receive Best Lawyers in America recognition

The 2018 edition of the Best Lawyers in America, published by Woodward/White, Inc., has awarded five lawyers from Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire LLP with their coveted Best Lawyers in America recognition.

The following five lawyers from Thorsnes Bartolotta McGuire received this national award:

Vincent J.Bartolotta, Jr. (Courtesy)

Founding and Managing Partner Vincent J.Bartolotta, Jr. has received this coveted award every year since its inception in 1987; Bartolotta has been recognized for Commercial Litigation,Eminent Domain, Condemnation Law Litigation, Real Estate Personal and Personal Injury Litigation.

Senior partner John F. “Mickey” McGuire has also been recognized every year since 1987; McGuire has been honored for his work in for Commercial Litigation, Construction Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions, and Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs.

Senior Partner Kevin F. Quinn, has received the Best Lawyer designation since 2007; Quinn has been recognized for Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions- Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law, Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation and Plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation.

Partner Brett J. Schreiber, a first-year recipient of the award, was recognized for Mass Tort Litigation/Class Action and Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation.

David E. Kleinfeld, lawyer of counsel to the firm, has received this award since 2007; Kleinfeld has been recognized for CommercialLitigation-Plaintiffs.