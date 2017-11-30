RSF Tennis Club director to be auctioned off for charity

On Dec. 2 at the Jingle Bell Bachelor Bash, hundreds of women will bid on dates with more than a dozen of San Diego’s most eligible bachelors to celebrate the holiday season and give back to their community. Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club’s Matt Previdi will be among the eligible bachelors in the Junior League of San Diego’s 10th annual live charity auction to benefit organizations that support youth transitioning out of the foster care system.
Jingle Bell Bachelor Bash will begin at 6 p.m. at FLUXX Nightclub in downtown San Diego with drinks and appetizers. Attendees will preview all of the date packages, ranging from romantic dinners to outdoor adventures. Both single and group date packages are available.
Previdi, who has been the Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club’s tennis activities director and pro shop manager for a little over a year, runs the club’s RSF Pro Am Invitational, one of the largest charity tennis tournaments in the U.S. The event will raise money for the Rady Children's Hospital Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department initiative this coming spring. When the nationally ranked tennis player isn’t on the court, he's the lead singer for the San Diego based cover band, Paging the 90s.
At the Jingle Bell Bachelor Bash, women will raise their hands and open their wallets to win an Escape Room date with Previdi, followed by dinner at The Brew Project. The lucky lady will also receive a gift card to The Normal Collective.
Tickets are available online at JLSD.org/jbbb2017 . Tickets are $30 per person or $350 per VIP table. Each VIP table seats up to five people in premium seating and includes two bottles of champagne, dessert and five VIP bags. Sponsorship opportunities are available and JLSD welcomes donations from anyone unable to attend the event. The event welcomes people ages 21 and up.