RSF teachers march to shed light on contract talks

Rancho Santa Fe School District teachers wore red and marched into school together in solidarity on Wednesday, Sept. 20 as contract negotiations continue between the RSF Faculty Association and the district. A negotiating session was held later in the day.

The meeting marked the fourth negotiating meeting for “a contract that should have been settled during the last school year,” said Mandy Valentine, president of the faculty association.

“This means we are working under an expired contract,” Valentine said. “We continue to strive for competitive salary and a quality health benefits package. There is a general lack of transparency with district funds that doesn't explain the inequity.”

In addition to salary and health benefits, the faculty association has also proposed adding language to their contracts allowing teachers’ children to be enrolled at R. Roger Rowe.

The next negotiation meeting is set for Oct. 18.