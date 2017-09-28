Fifth annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe is Oct. 1

The fifth annual Taste of Rancho Santa Fe will be held Sunday Oct. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Inn of Rancho Santa Fe. Put on by the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Club, the Taste draws hundreds of attendees each year and raises thousands of dollars for charity. Country pop artist Steven Ybarra will perform at the event.

With 22 wineries/breweries and 10 restaurants committed to participate, this year’s Taste of Rancho Santa Fe, promises to be an elegant and festive event. Organized completely by Rotarian volunteers, the wine and food festival hopes to raise more than $100,000 to benefit 10 local nonprofits.

“Through our application and screening process, we picked nonprofits which align with the Rotary core value of service over self – with an emphasis on underserved communities,” said Laura MacKinnon, president of the Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Foundation which is the charity arm of the local Rotary club.

Among this year’s beneficiaries are Cancer Angels of San Diego,which provides funds and resources for families struggling with cancer; and the Eric Paredes Save a Life Foundation, which provides free heart screenings to youth ages 12 to 26 to detect heart conditions that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

Other beneficiaries include the RSF Rotary Foundation, Future Legends, Connect Med International, SNAP – (Spay & Neuter Action Project), Cal State San Marcos Foundation, James Cooley Foundation, Kids Korps-Hands On San Diego and Vision of Children.

Tickets are on sale now at tasteofrsf.org. In addition, the event will feature dozens of impressive auction items and a raffle. This year you can buy raffle tickets online for $20, no need to be present to win.