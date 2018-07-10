RSF School Superintendent resigns

Superintendent David Jaffe has voluntarily resigned from the Rancho Santa Fe School District after a little less than two years serving the district. The district made the announcement on July 9; the board held five closed session superintendent evaluations in June and July.

“The board looks forward to beginning the search for a new superintendent and will be discussing next steps at this Thursday’s regular board meeting,” read a statement posted to the website. “The board wishes David well in all of his future endeavors.”

On the agenda for the board’s meeting on Thursday, July 12 is a discussion regarding the search for a new superintendent and issuing a request for proposal (RFP) for a search firm to assist the board in its search for a new superintendent.

Jaffe was named the superintendent in August 2016, coming from the San Dieguito Union School District where he was principal of Torrey Pines High School. He replaced Lindy Delaney, who served as superintendent for 12 years and a total of 30 years at the school.