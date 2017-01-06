Eric Dill selected as San Dieguito Union High School District Superintendent

The San Dieguito Union High School District Board of Trustees has narrowed its search for a new superintendent to one candidate, Eric Dill. Dill has been serving as interim superintendent of the district since July 1, 2016 following the departure of former superintendent Rick Schmitt. Dill joined the district in 2001. He was promoted to associate superintendent of business services in 2010. Other positions he has held include executive director of business services and director of risk management.

San Dieguito Union High School District Board President Amy Herman said, “We have been impressed with Mr. Dill’s leadership of the district since he assumed the responsibility of interim superintendent last summer and are pleased that he has agreed to fulfill this role permanently.”

The superintendent search was put on hold last fall following an unsuccessful round of interviews — Mr. Dill did not apply for the position at that time. The board met with Dill in closed session shortly before the winter break and unanimously decided to offer him the position permanently.

Herman added, “Mr. Dill transitioned into the superintendent role effortlessly. He is the right person to lead the district, continue our traditions of excellence, and build upon the student success for which our district is known.”

The board of trustees will formally consider Dill’s contract in open session at its next regular board meeting on Jan.19. Dill’s appointment as permanent superintendent of the San Dieguito Union High School District will be immediately effective upon approval by the board of trustees.

-- Submitted press release