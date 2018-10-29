RSF School interviewing superintendent candidates this week

The Rancho Santa Fe School District Board will be interviewing the top candidates for its vacant superintendent position from Oct. 30 through Nov. 6. At the Oct. 16 board meeting, RSF School Board President Tyler Seltzer said they are looking for excellence.

A total of 23 candidates applied for the position and the applications were reviewed by the board and the search firm consultants Ernie Anastos and George Cameron.

The search firm led a community input sessions and conducted an online survey to order to create a leadership profile to help guide their search and find the most successful match for Rancho Santa Fe. The survey, which 85 people participated in, indicated that the most important characteristics in the new superintendent are someone who is an exceptional communicator who can build strong relationships, a leader who is organized, student-centered and goal-oriented with a proven track record.

Conducting a successful superintendent search remains atop the board’s list of priorities for the 2018-19 school year, which were approved last month. The budget is also close to the top of the priorities list, as the board’s goal is to reduce the projected deficit for 2018-19 and approve a balanced 2019-20 budget.

Other board priorities include: