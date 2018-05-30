Stiker family celebrates triplet sons' university graduations, military entry

John and Jill Stiker of Rancho Santa Fe recently watched all three of their triplet sons enter the military in a single whirlwind weekend of three graduations and three military commissioning ceremonies spread across three different cities.

Ensign Tanner Stiker graduated from the University of Virginia with a B.S. in environmental science, and will report as the Gunnery Officer onboard the USS Chung-Hoon (DDG-93), homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Courtesy The Stiker brothers The Stiker brothers (Courtesy)

2nd Lieutenant Nicholas Stiker graduated from Boston College with a B.S. magna cum laude in finance and management & leadership. Nick will report to Fort Benning, Ga., for Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course, followed by Ranger School.

Ensign Christian Stiker graduated from Georgetown University with a B.S. in physics, and will pursue his master’s degree in physics at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., before reporting to Naval flight school in Pensacola, Fla.

The Stiker boys all attended the R. Roger Rowe School and Cathedral Catholic High School.

All three of the Stiker brothers were also Eagle Scouts through the Village Church’s Troop 766.

“We at the Village Church are so very proud of them; they are remarkable young men who are doing great things and the Lord has prepared them to launch off to do great things,” said The Rev. Neal D. Presa, Ph.D.