Firefighters extinguish one-acre spot fires along Del Dios

On Monday, Feb. 26, at 3:55 p.m., firefighters from the Rancho Santa Fe Fire Protection District along with CalFire, Escondido, Oceanside, Pala and San Marcos responded to the report of a vegetation fire in the 9200 block of Del Dios Highway, according to a press release.

Upon arrival, they found three spot fires near the road and quickly worked to stop the forward progress of all three fires and extinguish the flames. The fires were held to one acre. Crews remained on the scene for approximately two hours to fully contain and mop up the fire area. Del Dios Highway was closed in both directions while crews worked to put the fire out, then one lane was opened with traffic control in place during mop up operations to ensure the safety of the firefighters.

No injuries were reported. The cause is still under investigation, although it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.