Barton leading RSF School District special election

The results of the Rancho Santa Fe School District special election are not yet official as of this posting but candidate Thomas Barton leads the way with 48.96 percent of the vote with Jon Yonemitsu behind him with 38.51 percent.

Courtesy Tom Barton Tom Barton (Courtesy)

Of the 4,321 registered voters in the district there were 1,062 votes cast in the all-mail election.

Five candidates vied for one seat following a recall petition in opposition to the board’s appointment process. Candidate Elise Dufresne has received 5.08 percent of the vote, Steven Hughes received 4.52 percent and Jee Manghani received 2.92 percent.