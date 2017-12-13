RSF Attack Holiday Soccer Camp to be held Dec. 26-29

Once again Rancho Santa Fe Attack will be holding its Holiday Soccer Camp the week of Dec. 26-29.

The camp is designed for all players who want to have fun on their break while working on their technical ability and improving their skills.

“We do it every year because it fills a need,” said Marilee Pacelli, director of league operations. “It’s just a two-and-a half-hour camp and it gives an opportunity for kids to get outside and get some fresh air and not just sit around and eat candy canes.”

The Holiday Soccer Camp will run from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily at the Rancho Santa Fe Sports Field. Camp sessions will be conducted by RSF Attack Director of Coaching Malcolm Tovey and his staff of professional coaches.The camp is designed to be fun but it’s also a chance to improve participants’ technical abilities.Games such as soccer tennis and small-sided scrimmages are used as tools to work on individual skills, speed, agility and shooting. Each camper receives a customized ball and t-shirt.

While the camp is geared toward the recreational side, Pacelli said it’s also a good opportunity for kids to get back up with their touches and kick around with professional instruction as tryouts are upcoming for the Attack competitive teams in January.

For those interested in playing at a higher level, Attack competitive team tryouts will be held Jan. 8 and Jan. 15 for players born in the years 2009 to 2004. All the information on tryouts is posted on the league website, rsfsoccer.com, with specific dates and times for players in these age groups.

Dates and times for kick-arounds for specific age groups is also posted on the tryout page. These kick-arounds are a chance to meet the coach and some of the other players in a particular age group.

Registration is now open online for the Holiday Soccer Camp and more information on the camp can be found at rsfsoccer.com. Questions about the camps and tryouts can be directed to the league office at (760) 479-1500 or by emailing info@rsfsoccer.com.