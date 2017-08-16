Harmony Grove girl missing for three weeks

A Harmony Grove family is looking for help for their missing daughter, 15-year-old Seraphine Bustillos, who disappeared over three weeks ago.

Known as Sara, she was last seen on July 22 in the early morning on Fortuna Del Sur in a rural neighborhood of Harmony Grove.

Sara disappeared from her home, her bedroom window screen was cut and very little was taken other than her pet baby python snake. Her parents do not know if she left on her own or was lured by someone she met online.

“We need to know that our daughter is alive and we need to get her home,” said her mother Eveline Bustillos.

Sara is 5”1, approximately 110 pounds with dyed black naturally dirty blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees the girl is urged to contact the San Marcos Division of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department at (760) 510-5200. More information can be found on Facebook @missinggirlsarabustillos