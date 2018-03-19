Greater San Diego Science and Engineering Fair announces 2018 winners

More than 600 young scientists and engineers from across San Diego and Imperial counties recently competed in the 64th Greater San Diego Science and Engineering Fair. Students from 5th grade through 12th grade discussed and defended their original science and engineering research before scientist and engineer judges from across the county March 14.

The student awards ceremonies took place at the San Diego Air and Space Museum March 15.

Four senior division students qualified to go on to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Pittsburgh, Penn., May 13-18. Eighty-nine students (grades 7-12) qualified to continue on to the California State Science Fair at the California Science Center in Los Angeles, April 23-24. Sixty students (grade 7-8) are eligible for the Broadcom MASTERS competition in September and October 2018. Over 60 Professional Societies awarded over 150 special awards and/or scholarships. More than 350 local scientists and engineers judged the projects.

Here are some of the local notable winners this year (winner, school, award, advisor, project title):

-- Ronak Roy, Canyon Crest Academy, Senior Division, Physical Sciences, ISEF Sweepstakes Award (advisor: A. Haas). “Smartphone-Controlled Portable Phoropter Powered by Variable Focal Length Liquid Lens”

--Rachana Madhukara, Canyon Crest Academy, Senior Division, Physical Sciences, ISEF Sweepstakes Award (advisor: A. Haas). “Asymptotics of Character Sums”

--Phillipe Hansen-Estruch, Canyon Crest Academy, Senior Division, Life Sciences, ISEF Sweepstakes Award (advisor: A. Haas). “A microbiome approach to treat Galactosemia, a life-threatening genetic disorder”

--Alina Pollner, Canyon Crest Academy, Senior Division, Life Sciences, ISEF Sweepstakes Award (advisor: A. Haas). “Novel Strategy to Increase Fruit Production via CRISPR-Cas9 Genome Editing”

-- Elizabeth Thacker, Rhoades School, Junior Division, Life Sciences, Sweepstakes Award (advisor: R. Hunker). “Effectiveness of Silver Ion Antimicrobial Fabric in Hand-Drying Methods”

--Allen Huang, Canyon Crest Academy, Becton Dickinson “Advancing the World of Health” Senior Divison Award (advisor: A. Haas). “Targeting eIF4A4 by RNA Interference: A New Strategy for Breast Cancer Therapy”

-- Jordi Betran, Pacific Ridge, San Diego Zoo Global Award, Senior Division (advisor: R. Mudaliar). “The Burning Question: Is Biochar an effective soil amendment in drought regions”

---Isabel Bruce, Rhoades School, San Diego Zoo Global Award, Junior Division (advisor: R. Hunker). “Commercial vs. Organic Farming: Effects on Night Time Pollinator Presence and Diversity”

A complete list of winning projects is available on the GSDSEF website: gsdsef.org