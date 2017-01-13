Reception to be held for former Rancho Santa Fe School District Superintendent Lindy Delaney

A reception honoring former Rancho Santa Fe School District Superintendent Lindy Delaney is planned for 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2, at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club. All community members, current and former students and their families are encouraged to attend, and volunteers are invited to join the planning efforts. Please direct inquiries to Sandi Nissel (858) 756 –1141, x116, or Barbara Edwards (858) 756-1141, x250.

The Legacy Fund established at the Rancho Santa Fe School Endowment Fund in Lindy Delaney’s honor has received over 80 donations totaling $170,000. While ongoing donations are always welcome, those received by the Feb. 2 event will receive permanent recognition on the R. Roger Rowe School campus. The suggested gift is $1,000 or more, but all are appreciated.

The Rancho Santa Fe Community School Endowment Fund was set up by 10 school families in 1997 to support small class size and the long-term stability of the district. Many of these founding families have made donations to this effort. The fund annually contributes to the district to support its mission and the Legacy Fund will do the same in Delaney’s name in perpetuity.

To make a tax-deductible donation to the Lindy Delaney Legacy Fund, please make checks payable to the Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation (Lindy Delaney Legacy Fund in memo line) and send to RSFEF/Attn: Barbara Edwards, P.O. Box 809, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067. The Rancho Santa Fe Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.