Multiple seats up for grabs in local school board elections

Several local school districts have seats up for election this November and candidates have until Aug. 10 to file their declaration of candidacy.

The San Dieguito Union High School District has three seats up for election in the newly formed trustee areas, Rancho Santa Fe School District has two seats up and Solana Beach School District also has three seats up for election.

As of press time, no candidates have pulled papers to run in Rancho Santa Fe. Up for election are the seats held by President Todd Frank and Thomas Barton, recently elected to the boards in the spring recall election.

In the San Dieguito Union High School District (SDUHSD) Area 3 which represents Rancho Santa Fe, current trustee John Salazar has pulled paperwork along with Encinitas resident Rhea Stewart.

Current SDUHSD Vice President Mo Muir has pulled papers for Area 1 and in SDUHSD Area 5, three candidates have pulled papers including parent Lea Wolf, Del Mar Union School District President Kristin Gibson and Cheryl James Ward, who was recently a candidate for the San Diego County Board of Education. The seat is currently held by trustee Amy Herman.

In the Solana Beach School District, the seats held by Holly Lewry, President Debra Schade and Vicki King. King and Schade have pulled papers so far, as has Gaylin Allbaugh.

For more information on running for office or to check out the candidate lists, visit sdvote.com.