RSF School candidates speak on safety, gym bond, academic excellence

Rancho Santa Fe School District’s five special election candidates made the rounds last week ahead of the April 24 election, speaking at a candidate forum hosted by Rancho Santa Fe residents on March 18 and in front of the Rancho Santa Fe Public Interest Committee (PIC) on March 20.

The election ballot packet was mailed to all voters in the district on March 26 and will be due back by April 24. Voters may also vote at the San Diego County Registrar of Voters beginning March 26 through Election Day.

The following are candidates comments made at the March 20 PIC meeting, in the random order they were selected to speak:

Courtesy Thomas Barton Thomas Barton (Courtesy)

Thomas Barton

Barton has been a Rancho Santa Fe resident since 2013, moving to Rancho Santa Fe for the “excellent” school and the community’s rural feel. He has students in both the elementary and middle school at R. Roger Rowe and is actively involved as a school volunteer and Scholars’ Circle donor.

Barton has been in education his whole life. The son of a pair of professors, he quickly learned he wanted a career in higher education. He graduated from Princeton University, received a PhD from Yale University and has been a professor at the University of San Diego for the last 10 years. Barton also has experience as a businessman, developing a real estate portfolio in Denver as well as acquiring property in San Diego.

“I’m sensitive to tax increases,” Barton said. “I’m fully invested in keeping the school as excellent as it can be but I feel like we need to be really sensitive to the cost that will be put on the rest of the community to maintain the school.”

Barton said his background in education gives him a unique skill set to add to the board. He believes he can bring a “valuable voice” on district assessment, curriculum review and ensuring that the district is efficient with its existing resources.

“This school already spends more per student than any other school in the county,” Barton said. “We’re at the top of spending in the state. I think the problem is not money, the problem is how we use the money and whether we’re being effective and efficient in creating a learning environment with those resources.”

Barton said he’s spoken with many parents who have left the school for different reasons, the most troubling being that they believe the school is in decline in test scores and performance. He said one of his priorities is to “be vigilant” to make R. Roger Rowe the best it can be, to see the district maximize every dollar spent and see academic performance improve as a result.

“There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be not just number one in the county but number one in the state given how much we spend,” Barton said.

Barton also touched on the topic of school security, which he said is a different conversation for the upper and lower grades. He said he would like to see efforts taken to make the school a safer place to be, such as physically securing the campus as well as addressing bullying in the middle school.

Another one of his goals is to reach out to the broader community to better engage everyone, not just parents, as the school is a community asset. Improving the quality of the school helps preserve property values and he said that the school should serve as “the heartbeat of the community.”

“We won’t be the community we think we are if the school doesn’t maintain its excellence,” Barton said.

Courtesy Jon Yonemitsu Jon Yonemitsu (Courtesy)

Jon Yonemitsu

A father of three, Yonemitsu moved his family to Rancho Santa Fe in 2016 specifically for the school. He moved his children from private school to R. Roger Rowe School, impressed by the small class sizes and how staff was willing to talk to him about goals, expectations and how best to create a structure for his children to succeed.

“It couldn’t have been a better decision. Our family has made a seamless transition and we have made fantastic friends in the community,” Yonemitsu said.

He has gotten involved as a coach at Junior Dunkers and Rancho Santa Fe Little League and his wife has participated in school fundraising events. Additionally, he stepped forward as a candidate to fill Marti Ritto’s seat and was appointed by the board out of five applicants. He was removed as a result of the petition and special election.

“As a school board member, I was very excited to serve you as stakeholders,” he said.

Yonemitsu has 20 years of experience as an attorney and, currently, he is a litigation defense attorney and partner at Gordon & Rees.

“I have a unique skill set in looking at issues in a creative way and to problem solve,” Yonemitsu said, noting he has an ability to listen to arguments and positions, and work to build consensus so everybody can move forward.

Yonemitsu said he was looking forward to the opportunity to serve as a board member as he believes his core values were consistent with the existing board members. Like the board members, he said academic excellence is the number one priority, both in school rankings and test scores.

He said one of his priorities would be to retain families through middle school as the school has seen enrollment dip in last few years. He said he has talked to families that have children in the middle school who have expressed concerns that R. Roger Rowe is not preparing their kids to get to high school—he said that needs to be addressed.

“Developing global citizens I think is a vital core value that any school should have,” said Yonemitsu, drawing on his educational experience at the Punahou School in Honolulu. “ Yes, academics is critical and you want to prepare your students for the next step. But it’s also developing curious minds and learners that want to think about more than just themselves and how they fit in the scheme of society and how they’re going to impact the world. I think that’s important.”

Yonemitsu said that fiscal responsibility is also a top priority—ensuring that school funds are utilized in an appropriate way—and noted school safety is also a very important issue right now. He said he was pleased that the district has created a Safety Advisory Committee as an opportunity for more parent input on potential next steps.

Yonemitsu said while he did not support the recall effort, he understood that it was because residents felt there was a due process issue with the board using an appointment rather than a special election to fill a board seat. He said now that narrative seems to have changed from due process to one that has specific criteria for board members that excludes him as a candidate personally.