Meet the RSF School board candidates

Five candidates have qualified for the ballot for the Rancho Santa Fe School board’s April 24 special election. The following is a brief introduction to candidates (in alphabetical order) Thomas Barton, Elise Dufresne, Steven Hughes, Jee Manghani and Jon Yonemitsu:

Thomas Barton

Thomas Barton

A California native, Thomas Barton moved to Rancho Santa Fe with his wife in 2013 specifically so that their three daughters (currently in second, fourth and sixth grades) could attend R. Roger Rowe School.

Over the past 20 years, Barton has simultaneously pursued two career tracks as a real estate executive and as an educator. He completed his PhD at Yale University in 2006 and joined the faculty of the University of San Diego in 2007. In his 10 years as a professor at USD, he has served on numerous volunteer boards with wide-ranging responsibilities, including curriculum reform, academic program development and community outreach initiatives.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

Roger Rowe has the potential to regain its place as one of the top-performing schools in California. My experience and skills equip me to add a valuable new perspective to the school board. I would draw on my extensive background in higher education to collaborate with the existing members to develop a master plan that would enable our school to put its considerable resources to better use and provide our children with a more immersive and exciting learning environment. While it is important to maintain the school’s infrastructure, another bond to fund a new gym is not the answer.

Elise Dufresne

Elise Dufresne

Elise Dufresne has lived in Rancho Santa Fe with her husband and daughter for nearly a decade. Dufresne’s daughter is a student at R. Roger Rowe School.

Dufresne holds a B.A. in international security and conflict resolution with a double minor in Arabic and Hebrew from San Diego State University and a graduate-level legal studies certificate from the University of San Diego. Dufresne also completed her pre-doctoral research as a scholar at the Center for Comparative Immigration Studies at the University of California San Diego.

Dufresne is currently the principal of Dufresne & Associates, a political consulting firm focused on campaign strategy and communications which has been involved in campaigns ranging from local offices to U.S. presidential races. Prior to that, she did legal work for the Department of Defense. She also previously worked for San Diego Mayor Jerry Sanders, managing the city’s military and international relations and hosting foreign dignitaries and delegations.

Dufresne volunteers legal assistance to refugee and asylum seekers for Casa Cornelia which services economically disadvantaged victims of civil and human rights. She also volunteers with her daughter for Father Joe’s and St. Vincent De Paul Village, both of which service San Diego County’s homeless population, including women, children and veterans.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

In order to effectively address the district's ongoing needs, the board needs to have the trust of all stakeholders. The recent recall of the board’s appointee raises doubts about that level of trust. My hope is that this special election will ensure openness and transparency, restore accountability in the board’s decision-making process and help regain the community's confidence -- all of which are essential to moving the district forward.

Additionally, our district has an excellent reputation as a result of the hard work and strong leadership of very dedicated and passionate individuals over many years. I’m running to continue that legacy by working collaboratively to maintain and enhance that reputation and continue to provide the highest quality educational experience for our children. I believe that includes cutting-edge, effective curriculums and learning tools, and state-of-the-art technology, programs and facilities.

Finally, I’m committed to demonstrating the strong leadership and decorum expected of an elected officeholder, and to making the tough decisions necessary while engaging in open, respectful and constructive dialogue with all stakeholders to build trust and confidence as we tackle the complex issues that our district faces together.

Steven Hughes

Steven Hughes

Steven Hughes has lived in North County his entire life and moved to Rancho Santa Fe in 2016 primarily for the school and community.

Hughes received his undergraduate degree from UC San Diego and his MBA from University of Southern California. He works in a family business alongside his three siblings — Hughes Circuits in San Marcos, a company with an employee base of about 185. At Hughes Circuits, he uses cross functional teams to solve problems which has helped him understand opposing positions and points-of-view and to be able to come up with agreeable solutions. He has to create an annual fiscal budget with certain constraints — experience he believes would apply nicely to a school board position.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

How do the taxpayers and parents of our school know they are getting the absolute best for their children and our community as a whole? Are these funds being spent in the best interest of those paying while getting the highest rate of return for the students?

My daughter will be attending Roger Rowe in the fall as a kindergartner. I talk with many parents of students, both current and past, and hear nothing but great things about Rowe. With the continued decrease in state funding for schools, the demand to innovate, improve efficiencies and stretch our dollars is exacerbated. As a leader within our family business, I get challenges and opportunities to improve processes and efficiencies while under financial constraints. This requires analytical assessment on what is working and what needs to be improved, yet ensuring that changes do not negatively affect the good that is already taking place. I know how to deal with stakeholders that hold much clout yet often times have individual motives. Rancho Santa Fe is a unique community which requires unique and innovative ways to intertwine the needs of the community with the needs of the students. Let’s make our school the best in the nation.

Jee Manghani

Jee Manghani

Jee Manghani grew up in San Diego and attended UC San Diego, attaining a degree in computer science. He is currently running a software company and has founded a medical diagnostic company.