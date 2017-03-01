Rowe School’s David Warner receives award at robotics championship

Saturday, Feb. 25 was an exciting day for the two R. Roger Rowe School’s FTC Robotics teams that made it to the Greater San Diego Regional Championship at Francis Parker High School. Intergalactic Dragons and Singularity competed throughout the day, which was a culmination for the two teams of a hard-fought season which began last September. Although they didn’t qualify high enough to move on to the Super-West Regional Championship this March in Tacoma, Wash., their hard work and perseverance over the past six months is a testament to teamwork, robotics and their school.

The highlight of the championship for the R. Roger Rowe School was when officials announced that David Warner, who heads up the school’s FTC Robotics program, received the prestigious Compass Award. This annual award is given to an adult coach or mentor who has provided outstanding guidance and support for a team and demonstrates what it means to be a gracious professional. The school’s three FTC robotics teams - Singularity, Logitechies and Intergalactic Dragons – produced a one-minute video so they could nominate Warner and thank him for his dedication, guidance and unwavering passion to all things science and robotics.

--Submitted press release