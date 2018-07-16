R. Roger Rowe FTC Robotics team receives gold medal at California State Games

On July 14 at Mater Dei High School in Chula Vista, R. Roger Rowe’s middle school FTC Robotics team, Intergalactic Dragons, competed at the California State Games’ inaugural robotics competition against teams from throughout California and Nevada. After a fast-paced day of competition, the Intergalactic Dragons scored top points and partnered with a team from SoCal to compete in the final alliance matches. After winning all of the elimination medal rounds, their creative use of their robot’s ability to capture and quickly place glyphs helped secure the gold medal.

David Warner, who heads Rowe’s FTC Robotics program, said, “It was exciting to be part of the inaugural robotics competition, which was added this year to the California State Games. I’m so proud of our students for their dedication to the school’s FTC program.”

This coming season kicks off on Sept. 8 with the season’s new challenge release called “Rover Ruckus” presented by Qualcomm.