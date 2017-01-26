Rancho Santa Fe Rowe FTC robotics team again takes top honors at Jan. 21 meet

On Saturday, Jan. 21, an FTC Robotics meet was held at the Grauer School in Encinitas, with three R. Roger Rowe teams competing (RSF Intergalactic Dragons, RSF Logitechies and RSF Singularity). Rowe’s teams continue to take top honors, with the Singularity team garnering a first-place alliance trophy.

David Warner, who heads up the FTC Robotics program at the school said, “I’m so proud of our three teams. They’ve been working since September preparing for our winter meets. We’ve got a lot of work to do to prepare for the League Championship on Feb. 4. Judging and submission of the all-important engineering notebooks are a key part of the FIRST robotics program, which the teams will encounter for the first time this season.”

The teams compete again on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Grauer School in Encinitas for the League Championship.