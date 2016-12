On Saturday, Dec. 10, the R. Roger Rowe School in Rancho Santa Fe will host an FTC Robotics Tournament in the school gym. Opening ceremonies is at 9 a.m. followed by competition. The tournament is expected to end at approximately 1:30 p.m. In addition to three Rowe teams, 14 additional teams from around the region will attend. The public is invited and there is no charge.

For more information about the meet, please contact Pamela Meistrell at pmeistrell5464@att.net.