Giving Back: RSF Rotary fills backpacks for military families

The Rancho Santa Fe Rotary stuffed 74 new backpacks full of school supplies on Wednesday, July 19 for the Exceptional Family Member Program at Camp Pendleton.

The program is for military families who have children with autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, blindness, cancer, spinal cord injuries and other physical and developmental challenges.

“Military families are already facing some daunting challenges with low wages and big costs of living, but added to that, these families are also trying to provide for their special needs children,” said RSF Rotarian Atusa Hangafarin. “The RSF Rotary supports our military and believes that we should be of service to the men and women who serve us.”

Working together as a team before their weekly lunch meeting at the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, Rotarians filled backpacks and later loaded up the car of an Exceptional Family Member Program representative who will take the backpacks to children in kindergarten through high school.