RSF Singularity FTC Robotics Team wins coveted First Place Inspire Award

After a long day of judging and six rounds of competition, two Rancho Santa Fe teams, 8606 Intergalactic Dragons and 7696 Singularity, emerged as the top two teams in the League Championship held at Tri City Christian School in Vista. Singularity and the Intergalactic Dragons aligned together in the semifinal and final rounds to easily defeat their competition and win the League Championship.
Following the competition, all four RSF teams won awards with three teams advancing to the San Diego Regional Championship. Singularity took top honors by winning the coveted 1st Place Inspire Award. The Inspire Award is the most prestigious award given to teams at an FTC Championship. This judged award is given to the team that most exemplifies all around excellence, is a strong ambassador and embodies the true spirit of the US FIRST program.