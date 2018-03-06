RSF Singularity FTC Robotics team moves on to FTC West Super-Regional Championship

The Rancho Santa Fe Singularity FTC robotics team was awarded the highest honor given at the San Diego Regional Championship Feb. 25 by receiving the Inspire Award. As a result of this prestigious award, they are one of only four teams from the region that qualified to compete at the FTC West Super-Regional Championship in Spokane, Wash. March 9-11.

The upcoming event is comprised of 72 teams from 11 western states that will compete over three days in an intense event comprised of robot challenges and judging. For details about the West Super-Regional Championship in Spokane, visit www.ftcwest.org for schedule information and a team listing.