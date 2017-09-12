Marti Ritto resigns from RSF School Board

There is a vacancy on the Rancho Santa Fe School District Board of Trustees as Marti Ritto has resigned, effective Sept. 13. At the Sept. 7 meeting, RSF School Board President Todd Frank read Ritto’s letter of resignation to the board.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the community for the last seven years as trustee on the school board and I consider it to be one of the most influential learning experiences in both my work career and personal life,” Ritto wrote.

Both of Ritto’s daughters were “lifers” at R. Roger Rowe and her family has lived in the Rancho Santa Fe community for over 15 years.

“It has been a joy to be allowed to be a part of this extraordinary school,” Ritto said.

In her resignation letter, Ritto explained that she has faced several health challenges after nine surgeries in the past seven years and will have another set of surgeries this next year.

“It is nothing that can’t be overcome with time and healing and rehab but I do feel I wouldn’t be able to bring my full self to the position of trustee in the coming year and I feel deeply that the community deserves someone who can give 100 percent to the position,” Ritto wrote.

Ritto said that she was proud of what the board has accomplished in academics, technology integration, robotics and, especially, in the arts, which is close to her heart.

“I feel confident that our Superintendent David Jaffe in conjunction with my fellow board members will chart a clear path for continued success and improvement in our district,” Ritto wrote.

Under the California Education Code, school boards have 60 days from the date the resignation is filed to make a provisional appointment to fill the vacancy or call for a special election. Just last spring, trustee Scott Kahn was appointed to the board after the resignation of Richard Burdge — Kahn was then elected to his seat in November 2016.

The board will hold a special meeting on Friday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. to discuss and approve a timeline and process for filling the vacant position.